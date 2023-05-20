UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Says Repelled New Drone Attack On Ukraine Capital

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Kyiv says repelled new drone attack on Ukraine capital

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Kyiv's air defences successfully repelled a new Russian drone attack overnight but falling debris caused some damage in the Ukrainian capital, the military said Saturday.

"This night, the aggressor again carried out a massive drone attack," the head of Kyiv's civil and military administration, Serhiy Popko, said in an update on Telegram.

"All detected air targets were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defence. No strikes on Kyiv were performed!" Falling debris caused a fire in a residential building in Darnytskyi district but it was extinguished without casualties, he said.

Debris also caused some damage in three other districts, he said, but there was no immediate report of casualties.

Popko said it was the 11th air attack on Kyiv since the start of May.

At 12:45 am Saturday (2145 GMT Friday), the Ukrainian army said drones were heading towards the Kyiv region.

Explosions were reported there by authorities and also in the city of Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv.

The exiled council of Russian-occupied Mariupol also reported explosions in the city on the Sea of Azov.

Air defence systems were active in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, according to the Ukrainian military.

