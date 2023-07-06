Open Menu

Kyiv Says 'tension' Around Zaporizhzhia Plant 'decreasing'

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Kyiv says 'tension' around Zaporizhzhia plant 'decreasing'

Kyiv, Ukraine, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Thursday that "tension" around the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was "decreasing," after Kyiv and Moscow accused each other this week of plotting provocations at the atomic facility.

"Tension is gradually decreasing," Nataliya Gumenyuk, an army spokeswoman said, adding that this was thanks to the "powerful work" of Kyiv's military and diplomatic efforts "with our foreign partners, who put pressure" on Russia.

Fears for the safety of the plant, which is Europe's largest, have persisted throughout Russia's invasion.

Kyiv earlier this week said Moscow was planning "dangerous provocations" at the plant.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had installed "objects similar to explosives" on the plant, warning his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the situation.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear

Recent Stories

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

11 minutes ago
 World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

36 minutes ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

41 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

1 hour ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

3 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

3 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous