UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Toughens Curfew, Violators To Be Considered 'enemy': Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Kyiv toughens curfew, violators to be considered 'enemy': mayor

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Kyiv authorities on Saturday toughened curfew orders in the city, saying violators would be considered "enemy" saboteurs as Russian forces press to capture Ukraine's capital.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said that to improve the defence of the capital the curfew will be extended from 5:00 pm to 8:00 am local time between Saturday and Monday.

"All civilians who are on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Klitschko wrote in an online post.

bur-as/del/spm

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Post All From

Recent Stories

Research Scientist Dr M Anzarvisits UVAS

Research Scientist Dr M Anzarvisits UVAS

1 hour ago
 Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

2 hours ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

2 hours ago
 Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartp ..

Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartphone for The Youth

2 hours ago
 Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on s ..

Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on social media

2 hours ago
 Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars ..

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars in final clash with Sultans

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>