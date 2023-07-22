Open Menu

Kyiv Tried To Hit Crimea With Drones: Moscow-backed Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Ukraine "attempted" a drone attack on infrastructure in the centre of Moscow-annexed Crimea on Saturday, the Russian-appointed head of the peninsula said.

The claims came five days after an attack on Russia's bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland killed two people.

"The enemy attempted a raid using drones on infrastructure facilities in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Republic of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov said, referring to an inland area of the Black Sea peninsula.

He said emergency workers were on the scene to deal with "possible consequences".

He called on Crimeans to "remain calm".

