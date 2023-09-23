Kyiv warns of 'difficult' winter as Russia hits Ukraine cities

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Ukraine on Thursday warned that difficult winter months lay ahead after a "massive" Russian missile barrage targeted civilian infrastructure, leaving several dead and wounded in towns across Ukraine.

Moscow hit cities from Rivne in western Ukraine to Kherson in the south, the capital Kyiv and cities in the centre and northeast of the country.

The attacks killed at least three people in Kherson and wounded many in other parts of Ukraine, with authorities still searching for victims in some cities.

Russia launched the strikes as Ukraine prepares for a third winter during Moscow's 19-month long invasion and as President Volodymyr Zelensky made his second wartime trip to Washington.