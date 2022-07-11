UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Warns Russia To Intensify Donbas Fight, 6 Killed In Kharkiv

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Kyiv warns Russia to intensify Donbas fight, 6 killed in Kharkiv

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Ukraine warned Monday that Russian forces were preparing to intensify their fight for key cities in the Donbas, where the death toll from a weekend attack rose to 26 as rocket strikes killed six in the country's second city.

The attacks in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine came as Europe braced for deeper cuts in gas supplies from Russia.

Kharkiv regional chief Oleg Synyegubov said Russian fire on Monday targeted "a shopping centre and civilian residences." Prosecutors in his region said "six civilians were killed, including a 17-year-old and his father, who were driving past" at the time of the attack, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

In eastern Ukraine -- the focal point for a grinding Russian offensive -- 26 people were left dead by Russian strikes over the weekend on the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, the emergency services said.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that "more than 300" Ukrainian combatants had been killed in a Russian strike near Chasiv Yar, without giving a date.

Having fought long battles to capture areas of the eastern Lugansk region, Russian troops are now turning their focus to Donetsk as they look to take control of the whole Donbas.

The eastern region was under persistent shelling, but Russian ground attacks were all but paused, the Ukrainian army said Monday.

