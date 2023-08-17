Open Menu

Kyiv's Forces To Liberate All Ukraine, Regardless Of Timeframe: Kuleba

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Kyiv's forces to liberate all Ukraine, regardless of timeframe: Kuleba

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Ukraine's military will liberate all territory occupied by Russian forces regardless of how long it takes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told AFP this week, adding this was the Ukrainian people's wish.

"Our goal is victory, victory in the form of the liberation of our territories within (Ukraine's) borders of 1991. And we don't care how long it takes," he said during an interview in Kyiv.

"As long as the Ukrainian people share this goal, the Ukrainian government will move hand in hand with its own people." Kyiv launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive in June but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.

But Ukraine is not under pressure from its Western allies, which have provided far-reaching contributions to the military, to make faster gains, Kuleba said.

"We're not feeling this," he told AFP, acknowledging "an increase in the voices of commentators and experts in the public space" discussing the pace of Ukraine's gains on frontlines in the east and south of the country.

He jokingly encouraged critics of Ukraine's offensive to "go and join the foreign legion" to aid Ukraine's efforts.

"It's easy to say that you want everything to be faster when you are not there." He said, however, that Ukraine will still need a steady supply of Western arms and ammunition until its military has routed Russian forces from all occupied Ukrainian territory.

"The truth is that until we have won, we need more, we need to move forward, because war is a reality, and in this reality, we need to win. There is no other way," he told AFP.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu this week said Ukraine's military resources were "almost exhausted", despite receiving Western arms deliveries.

His forces have been posting gains in the northern Kharkiv region near Russia's border, but Ukraine announced this week it had recaptured a village from Moscow's forces along the southern frontline in the industrial Donetsk region.

ant-jbr/ac/giv

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Donetsk Kharkiv June Border All From Government Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

8 minutes ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

56 minutes ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

2 hours ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

14 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

14 hours ago
 Russian ruble steady after rate hike

Russian ruble steady after rate hike

14 hours ago
 Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with ..

Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with World Cup run

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous