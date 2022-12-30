Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :France star Kylian Mbappe said on Thursday that Pele's legacy "will never be forgotten" after the Brazil legend died at the age of 82.

Mbappe, who received a message of congratulations from Pele when he played in his first World Cup in 2018, tweeted: "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING."