Kyrgios absence has Australian Open fans worshiping 'Demon'

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Home fans at the Australian Open don't have the temperamental but talented Nick Kyrgios to roar on -- but they do have a "Demon".

With Kyrgios out injured and another popular Australian retired in 2022 champion Ashleigh Barty, Alex de Minaur has emerged as a crowd favourite of the locals.

The 23-year-old, nicknamed Demon, is the only Australian left in men's or women's singles and will need all the help he can get when he faces nine-time Melbourne Park champion Novak Djokovic in the last 16 on Monday.

"Look, it's no secret that I love playing here in my backyard," said De Minaur, who was born in Sydney but whose father is Uruguayan and his mother Spanish.

"I think the Aussie crowd is amazing. They've had my back from day dot, so I'll always cherish that," added De Minaur, who also speaks Spanish and French.