Kyrgios is 'good guy', says Wimbledon partner

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Nick Kyrgios is "a good guy who puts on a good show", his Wimbledon mixed doubles partner told AFP on Friday.

The combustible Australian star crashed out of Wimbledon at the hands of two-time champion Rafael Nadal in a stormy second round four-set duel on Thursday.

He was warned for poor sportsmanship, branded the umpire as "a disgrace...and pathetic" and admitted he deliberately tried to hit Nadal with a blistering forehand for which he said he had no intention of apologising.

But Desirae Krawczyk, who played mixed doubles with the 24-year-old Kyrgios, leapt to his defence.

"He is his own character, he puts on a good show and I think he's a good guy," said the 25-year-old American.

"He's a great player, he has talent, he's got the skills and everything.

"I really don't care too much about what he says." Krawcyzk, the daughter of a Polish father and Filipina mother, admitted her partnership with Kyrgios came out of the blue.

"I was in another tournament and he messaged me. He said he had a random question, did I want to play mixed?," she said.

"I said, 'sure, why not'." "We had seen each other around at tournaments. We had only said 'hi' and 'hey' but we have mutual friends.

"He's never really talked to me but I thought it will be fun, mixed is always fun and it only happens four times a year, so it will be good." Krawcyzk, who was talking to AFP before the match, and Kyrgios later lost their match 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 out on a packed Court 18 to Marcus Daniell and Jennifer Brady.

"I didn't want to come off like a creep when I asked her. I just genuinely wanted to play," said Kyrgios.

"Just have a lot of fun. I take these losses harder, though, actually, than I do in singles matches.

"I just love doubles a lot. I wanted to play. It hurts to not win. I really wanted to win." Kyrgios, possibly in damage-limitation mode after his controversial exit to Nadal 24 hours earlier, joked that the court was packed because of Krawcyzk.

"Drunk guys, hitting on you the whole time," said the Australian.

However, he was still happy to joust with the media with whom he has waged a hit-and-run campaign all week at the All England Club.

One reporter wanted to know why he had screamed 'you're the weakest link' to his partner.

"It's called a joke. Have you heard one of those before?"You obviously didn't get it, did you. That's not my fault."