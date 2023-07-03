Open Menu

Kyrgios Withdraws From Wimbledon With Wrist Injury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 08:50 AM

London, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Nick Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon on Sunday with a wrist injury, stripping the tournament of one its headline acts 12 months after the firebrand Australian finished runner-up to Novak Djokovic.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram, explaining that he had hurt his wrist while preparing to play in Mallorca last week.

Kyrgios had been an injury doubt in the build-up to Wimbledon.

However, that was because he was struggling to recover from knee surgery which has restricted him to just one match in 2023.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during Mallorca," he added.

"As a precaution, I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.

"I'll be back, and as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans."Kyrgios had been due to face wild card David Goffin in the first round at the All England Club.

His place in the draw will be taken by a lucky loser from qualifying.

