UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Leader In Talks For Solution To Post-vote Chaos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Kyrgyz leader in talks for solution to post-vote chaos

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's president on Thursday held his first talks with parliament to find a way out of the chaos that has engulfed the Central Asian country since disputed elections, as key ally Russia pushed security forces to restore order.

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov even discussed the possibility of his own impeachment with parliament speaker Myktybek Abdyldayev, his office said in a statement.

Opposition parties claim Sunday's election was rigged by massive vote-buying, triggering protests and unrest that have left at least one dead and hundreds injured.

The results of the vote were annulled on Tuesday, but that has done little to ease tensions.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Russia Parliament Vote Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Trustees o ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Exe ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Governors ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

21 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown Pr ..

36 minutes ago

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.