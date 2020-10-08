Kyrgyz leader in talks for solution to post-vote chaos

(@FahadShabbir)

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's president on Thursday held his first talks with parliament to find a way out of the chaos that has engulfed the Central Asian country since disputed elections, as key ally Russia pushed security forces to restore order.

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov even discussed the possibility of his own impeachment with parliament speaker Myktybek Abdyldayev, his office said in a statement.

Opposition parties claim Sunday's election was rigged by massive vote-buying, triggering protests and unrest that have left at least one dead and hundreds injured.

The results of the vote were annulled on Tuesday, but that has done little to ease tensions.