Kyrgyz PM Values Chinese Enterprise's Contribution To Bilateral Economic, Trade Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

BISHKEK, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov on Tuesday praised a Chinese energy company's long-term contributions to Kyrgyzstan while visiting the company's Zhongda oil refinery project in the Kara-Balta city of Chui region.

Japarov was accompanied by Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen, the Chinese embassy said in a press release.

Representative of the oil refinery project introduced the operation of the project's first phase and the preparation and upgrading condition of the second phase.

Japarov highly valued the long-term contribution of the Chinese company to the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries over the last decade, and expressed readiness to provide full support for the launch and improvement of the plant.

He also noted that the company has made an important contribution to solving problems with the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel to the country, increasing budget revenues and creating jobs.

"The Kyrgyz government will actively support the modernization of the plant and implementation of the second phase of the project as soon as possible," Japarov said.

