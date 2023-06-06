Kyrgyz president, OSCE chief meet on cooperation

BISHKEK, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met with Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, as well as cooperation priorities for the near future, according to the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

"Kyrgyzstan considers the OSCE as an important multilateral platform for an equal and mutually respectful dialogue between the participating states on security and cooperation issues based on the principle of consensus," Japarov said.

Schmid noted that Kyrgyzstan is a very important partner and a member state of the OSCE.