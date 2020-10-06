UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz President Says 'in Control' Of Country After Post-vote Clashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Kyrgyz president says 'in control' of country after post-vote clashes

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's pro-Russian president insisted he was in control of the country Tuesday despite protesters capturing the seat of government and freeing his predecessor and nemesis following violent clashes with police.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov's office said in a statement that the president was "in control of the situation and expresses confidence that all political forces will put the interests of the country above their own."

Related Topics

Police All Government

Recent Stories

Briefing dedicated to cooperation of Turkmenistan ..

4 minutes ago

Clash outside NAB office: ATC extends till Oct 12 ..

15 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for conclusions of Berlin Co ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.