Kyrgyz president says 'in control' of country after post-vote clashes

(@FahadShabbir)

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's pro-Russian president insisted he was in control of the country Tuesday despite protesters capturing the seat of government and freeing his predecessor and nemesis following violent clashes with police.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov's office said in a statement that the president was "in control of the situation and expresses confidence that all political forces will put the interests of the country above their own."