Kyrgyz President Signs Decree To Develop Creative Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday signed a decree on measures to develop a creative economy and create conditions for the progressive development of Kyrgyzstan, said his press service.

The decree defines the creative economy as one of the priority areas of the state policy, and creative industries will be promoted as a new sector of the economy.

The cabinet is instructed to approve the concept of the development of the creative economy, determine the classification of creative industries and set up a creative industries park, according to the decree.

The cabinet is also required to develop a package of regulatory legal acts on the development of creative industries and the functioning of the creative industries park, including its governing bodies, residents and determining the principles for creating the regime of the park by Oct. 1.

