UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Rescuers Return Home From Mission In Türkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

BISHKEK, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) --:Kyrgyz rescuers who were sent to aid recovery efforts in Türkiye have returned home, over two weeks after the catastrophic earthquake that laid waste to parts of the country.

Two flights carrying employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived on Tuesday at the Manas airport in Bishkek, said the ministry in a news release.

Earlier this month, Kyrgyzstan sent 182 rescuers, including six doctors, and humanitarian aid to Türkiye.

During the two-week mission, Kyrgyz rescuers managed to save eight people and removed about 200 bodies from the rubble, said the release.

Related Topics

Earthquake Bishkek Kyrgyzstan From Airport

Recent Stories

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of â€˜Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of â€˜Kanz Al Jeelâ€™ award

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project ..

Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project for AED165m in Nigeria

35 minutes ago
 Board of China Development Bank approves facility ..

Board of China Development Bank approves facility of $700m for Pakistan: Dar

1 hour ago
 UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

3 hours ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.