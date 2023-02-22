(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) --:Kyrgyz rescuers who were sent to aid recovery efforts in Türkiye have returned home, over two weeks after the catastrophic earthquake that laid waste to parts of the country.

Two flights carrying employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived on Tuesday at the Manas airport in Bishkek, said the ministry in a news release.

Earlier this month, Kyrgyzstan sent 182 rescuers, including six doctors, and humanitarian aid to Türkiye.

During the two-week mission, Kyrgyz rescuers managed to save eight people and removed about 200 bodies from the rubble, said the release.