Kyrgyz, Russian presidents hold phone talks

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the press service of the Kyrgyz president reported.

The two heads of state discussed the Kyrgyz-Russian strategic partnership and alliance, and the interaction of the two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations as well as integration associations said the report.

They also exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming events in bilateral and multilateral formats, and confirmed their intention to further strengthen bilateral relations, it said.