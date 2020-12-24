Kyrgyz security services prevent 2 terrorists attacks this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Two terrorist attacks have been prevented in Kyrgyzstan so far this year, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said on Thursday.

He said that a total of 28 extremists, 29 terrorists, and their accomplices have been detained.

In addition, 35 people were brought to justice, and 19 foreigners were expelled from the country, according to the head of the special services.

"The security services suppressed two channels of terrorist financing and seized a large consignment of counterfeit foreign Currency, three units of explosives, 13 units of firearms," he said.