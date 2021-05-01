UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz, Tajik Leaders Move To Save Ceasefire After Fresh Clashes

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan spoke by telephone Saturday hoping to maintain a fragile ceasefire after the worst border clashes between the ex-Soviet countries left at least 33 dead.

The talks came after Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of violating the truce, but the press services of Kyrgyzstan's leader Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan's Emomali Rakhmon said they discussed fulfilling the agreement reached Thursday, when the fighting erupted.

Clashes between communities over land and water along the long-contested border are regular occurrences, with border guards often getting involved, however this week's violence was by far the most serious during the Central Asian pair's 30 years of independence.

Kyrgyzstan on Saturday announced two days of mourning and said that its death toll had risen from 31 to 33, with over a hundred other Kyrgyz injured and at least 30 properties destroyed in its southwestern Batken region.

Despite the ceasefire, Kyrgyzstan's national security committee said that Tajikistan's military had "opened fire on dwellings" in Batken's Leilik district on Saturday.

