Kyrgyzstan adds 503 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan reported 503 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its national tally to 39,162. Among the new cases, 17 are medical workers, bringing the caseload of infected medical workers to 2,928, Ainura Akmatova, head of the public health care department of the country's health ministry, told a daily news briefing.

She said that 665 more patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 30,764, including 2,025 medical workers. Meanwhile, four people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,451.

At the same time, the Republican headquarters on COVID-19 reported that drug supplies have stabilized significantly in the country.

However, there is a shortage of certain drugs necessary for the treatment of severe and extremely severe forms of COVID-19 and pneumonia, it said.

Kyrgyzstan has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since the outbreak of the virus in the country in March.