UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Adds 503 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Kyrgyzstan adds 503 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan reported 503 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its national tally to 39,162. Among the new cases, 17 are medical workers, bringing the caseload of infected medical workers to 2,928, Ainura Akmatova, head of the public health care department of the country's health ministry, told a daily news briefing.

She said that 665 more patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 30,764, including 2,025 medical workers. Meanwhile, four people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,451.

At the same time, the Republican headquarters on COVID-19 reported that drug supplies have stabilized significantly in the country.

However, there is a shortage of certain drugs necessary for the treatment of severe and extremely severe forms of COVID-19 and pneumonia, it said.

Kyrgyzstan has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since the outbreak of the virus in the country in March.

Related Topics

Shortage Drugs China Died Same Kyrgyzstan March From Government

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

9 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

13 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

1 minute ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

1 minute ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

1 minute ago

Experts stress resetting educational goals for tra ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.