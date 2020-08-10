Kyrgyzstan cancels virus tests for arrivals, COVID-19 cases reach 40,177

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 40,177 on Monday with 258 new cases reported in the 24-hour period.

Among the new cases, 11 are medical workers, bringing the total number of infected medical workers to 2,959, including 2,178 recoveries, according to the latest report from the country's headquarters on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 407 more have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 32,229, while the death toll increased by six to 1,474, according to the headquarters.

The headquarters said Sunday that because the virus began to circulate within the country and isolated cases were detected among visitors, health workers will not make PCR analyses and put passengers under observation.

The passengers will fill out a questionnaire and install a mobile application before they can go home. In case they show signs of COVID-19, they are recommended to consult a doctor at their place of residence, the headquarters said.