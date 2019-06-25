UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Charges Ex-president With Corruption

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:00 PM

Kyrgyzstan charges ex-president with corruption

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Kyrgyzstan's prosecutors charged a former president with corruption on Tuesday, paving the way for parliament to lift his immunity as a protracted power struggle threatens to roil the fragile ex-Soviet state.

The state prosecutor's office said it had sent the charge for consideration by parliament, which could strip Almazbek Atambayev of immunity in the coming days.

Lawmakers, who are mostly loyal to Atambayev's successor Sooronbai Jeenbekov, last week asked the prosecutor to consider six accusations that could justify prosecuting Atambayev.

One hundred lawmakers supported the motion, with five voting against.

If 81 lawmakers vote to strip Atambayev of immunity, he can be prosecuted for crimes committed while in office.

Atambayev and Jeenbekov were once allies, arriving in power together after a popular uprising in 2010.

Atambayev campaigned for Jeenbekov to succeed him as president during elections in 2017 that were heralded as the first peaceful transfer of power between two elected presidents.

But the pair fell out and traded insults in public after Jeenbekov consolidated power and oversaw the arrests of several Atambayev-era appointees.

Atambayev, 62, was unable to run in the elections himself due to a constitutional clause that prevents sitting presidents running for consecutive terms.

The constitution was amended in 2010 after two authoritarian presidents were ousted from power by street protests in the space of five years.

Muslim-majority Kyrgyzstan, an impoverished country of six million people, looks to Russia to bolster its security and China for trade and investment.

The mountainous country's economy is heavily dependent on the output of a single gold mine along with agricultural exports.

Related Topics

Corruption Exports Russia China Parliament Vote Immunity Kyrgyzstan 2017 Gold From Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

1 hour ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

2 hours ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.