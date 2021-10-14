Kyrgyzstan detain two suspects of financing terrorism

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan has detained two citizens suspected of financing terrorism abroad.

The suspects were involved in a criminal group accused of financing terrorists abroad who had killed 39 people in different countries.

The group was identified during the nation's counter-terrorism campaign, the State Committee for National Security said Thursday. The detainees have been taken into detention, with further investigations underway.