Kyrgyzstan Opens Center For China Studies

Published June 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Kyrgyzstan opens center for China studies

BISHKEK, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A center for China studies was launched here last weekend at the Diplomatic academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Analytical Center for China Studies, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen said that at their meeting during the China-Central Asia Summit in China's Xi'an city last month, leaders of China and Kyrgyzstan reached important agreements on establishing the China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

Noting that the two nations face new opportunities for cooperation in various fields, Du expressed hope that the center will become a portal for deeper understanding and a platform for in-depth study of China.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

