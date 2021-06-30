Kyrgyzstan records 1,965 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan recorded on Wednesday 1,965 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 125,003.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported 571 new recoveries over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 110,082.

The headquarters also registered eight new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,000.

Currently, 3,389 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, with 100 of them in critical condition, and 8,454 patients are at home.

A total of 10,440 tests were carried out across the country during the day.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination on March 29 after receiving China-donated vaccines.

In addition, the Central Asia country received Sputnik V vaccine from Russia in April.

A total of 112,289 people have been vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan.