UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Records 1,965 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

Kyrgyzstan records 1,965 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan recorded on Wednesday 1,965 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 125,003.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported 571 new recoveries over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 110,082.

The headquarters also registered eight new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,000.

Currently, 3,389 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, with 100 of them in critical condition, and 8,454 patients are at home.

A total of 10,440 tests were carried out across the country during the day.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination on March 29 after receiving China-donated vaccines.

In addition, the Central Asia country received Sputnik V vaccine from Russia in April.

A total of 112,289 people have been vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan.

Related Topics

Russia Kyrgyzstan March April From Asia

Recent Stories

Israeli foreign minister says ‘they’re here to ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to launch a second national airline

33 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 27 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

52 minutes ago

Being a mother for working women is not easy, says ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 979 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

1 hour ago

WB provides $800mn Program Support to Pakistan to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.