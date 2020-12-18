UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Records 264 New COVID-19 Cases

BISHKEK, Dec. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan recorded 264 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 78,679, Kyrgyz's health authorities reported Friday.

The country's total death toll stands at 1,324 as three new deaths from the virus were registered over the past day, according to data published by the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

As many as 395 patients have newly recovered, bringing the total cured and discharged to 72,051, or 91 percent of all cases.

Meanwhile, 1,773 patients are being treated in hospital with 82 in intensive care. And 2,649 patients are receiving home treatment.

Kyrgyzstan recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 18 and the first relevant death on April 2.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

