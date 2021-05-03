UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Records 277 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:30 PM

BISHKEK, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :-- Kyrgyzstan recorded 277 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the nationwide tally to 96,337, according to the country's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

Among the new cases, 212 were detected in the Kyrgyz capital, 49 in Chui Oblast and the rest in other regions of the country.

Meanwhile, 202 more have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 89,921, while the fatalities increased by three to 1,622.

The headquarters said that currently, 1,498 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals, including 73 in intensive care units, while another 2,307 patients are receiving treatment at home.

It added that 30,355 people have been vaccinated across Kyrgyzstan since the vaccination campaign started in March.

Zuridin Nurmatov, head of the country's Republican Scientific and Practical Center for the Control of Viral Infections, noted that some 71.2 percent of citizens in Kyrgyzstan have antibodies against COVID-19.

He said that the center conducted a two-stage scientific study on the presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Kyrgyz citizens.

"Thus, as of August 2020, 30.8 percent of citizens had antibodies to COVID-19 and as of April 1, 2021, 71.2 percent of citizens have antibodies," he said.

