Kyrgyzstan Reports 43 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 24th November 2021

Kyrgyzstan reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total caseload to 182,996, according to data from the country's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

The death toll from the virus rose by three to 2,732.

Altogether 94 people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 177,693, the data showed.

The Central Asian country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 29 after the arrival of China-donated Sinopharm vaccines. It is also inoculating its population with the Sputnik-V, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

To date, 1,081,986 people have been inoculated in the country, 864,456 of whom have received both shots.

