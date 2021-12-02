Kyrgyzstan reports 53 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Kyrgyzstan reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its tally of infections to 183,404.

The country's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the new cases were discovered out of 2,936 COVID-19 medical tests during the last 24 hours.

The headquarters also reported 102 more recoveries and three more deaths, bringing total recoveries to 178,332 and the death toll to 2,749. There are some 844 active cases in the country.

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Kyrgyzstan imposed restrictions from Dec. 1 on the entry of foreigners from countries affected by the variant. All arrivals to Kyrgyzstan are required to have a negative PCR test result, regardless of vaccination status.