Kyrgyzstan reports 585 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Kyrgyzstan on Monday reported 585 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 115,615.

The virus-related death toll hit 1,937 with six new fatalities registered in the past day, while 360 patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 105,410, said the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 2,403 people remained hospitalized, and 4,803 patients were receiving treatment at home. A total of 4,698 tests were conducted in the day.

The headquarters also called on citizens to avoid visiting crowded places, strictly observe the sanitary and epidemiological standards in connection with the worsening epidemiological situation.

It recommended the citizens minimize travel to the cities of Bishkek and Osh, as well as to Chui and Osh regions, where an increase in the number