Kyrgyzstan says 11,500 evacuated after clashes with Tajikistan

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan evacuated 11,500 citizens following clashes with Tajikistan, it said Friday, after the pair agreed a ceasefire following the worst fighting at their disputed border in years.

The administration of the Batken region said the citizens had been evacuated from two districts where fighting had been most intense, and "placed in specially organised points... or went to visit relatives".