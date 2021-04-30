Kyrgyzstan says its death toll in Tajikistan clashes rises to 31

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan said Friday that its death toll in armed clashes with Central Asian rival Tajikistan had reached 31 after the pair agreed a ceasefire following the heaviest clashes at their disputed border in years.

First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova said in a televised appearance that Kyrgyzstan had suffered over 150 casualties including 31 deaths since the violence began on Thursday.