UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Says Its Death Toll In Tajikistan Clashes Rises To 31

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Kyrgyzstan says its death toll in Tajikistan clashes rises to 31

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan said Friday that its death toll in armed clashes with Central Asian rival Tajikistan had reached 31 after the pair agreed a ceasefire following the heaviest clashes at their disputed border in years.

First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova said in a televised appearance that Kyrgyzstan had suffered over 150 casualties including 31 deaths since the violence began on Thursday.

Related Topics

Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border Asia

Recent Stories

Late Sufi Qawwal Amjad Sabri receives praises on 5 ..

4 minutes ago

PM admits he made mistakes in the past

37 minutes ago

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azam’s su ..

53 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

57 minutes ago

Effective mechanism in place to monitor edible ite ..

29 minutes ago

SSP Sukkur orders to monitor Corona SOPs

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.