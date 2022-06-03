Kyrgyzstan says wounded on 'both sides' in Tajikistan border clash

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Troops from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchanged fire at their contested border Friday, leaving wounded on both sides, Kyrgyzstan's security committee said.

"As of 2:15 pm (0815 GMT) on June 3, 2022, the shootout ended, there are wounded on both sides," the committee said in a statement.

Shootouts between border troops of the two impoverished Central Asian countries have become increasingly regular and delimitation talks have made little progress.