Kyrgyzstan Sees Decline In COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Kyrgyzstan is witnessing declining COVID-19 cases.

The Republican Headquarters for Combatting COVID-19 reported on Monday that 179 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past week, bringing the total count to 205,716 cases.

The country reported 339 new COVID-19 cases over the week from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22.

Out of the registered cases, 26 people are hospitalized, and the rest are receiving treatment at home, the headquarters said.

All the regions of the country are in the green zone, it added.

