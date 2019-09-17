UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Summons Tajik Envoy Over Deadly Border Shootout

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

Kyrgyzstan summons Tajik envoy over deadly border shootout

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Kyrgyzstan summoned the ambassador of neighbouring Tajikistan Tuesday after a Kyrgyz border officer was killed and more than a dozen injured in a shootout at the Central Asian countries' contested frontier.

The disputed region sees regular clashes, which have intensified since the start of the year.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry said it had called in Tajik ambassador Sukhrob Olimzoda and issued a note of protest over the "illegal actions" of Tajikistan's border service, which it accused of opening fire first.

But Tajikistan earlier said Kyrgyzstan's border service opened fire at Tajik citizens following disagreements over construction works at the border, leaving "several" Tajik citizens injured.

Thirteen people, including one minor, were wounded in the violence, according to Kyrgyzstan's health ministry.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammetkalyi Abylgaziev travelled to the remote region following the clash.

The country's foreign ministry said on Monday the Tajik side had attempted to build "a military observation point" at the border, without Kyrgyzstan's agreement.

Flare-ups are common at the border, where large areas are not demarcated and competition for scarce land and water pits ethnic groups against each other.

Kyrgyz leader Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon in July at talks hailed as historic, but no further progress has been made on demarcating the frontier.

Earlier that month, Tajikistan said one of its citizens had been killed in fighting between Kyrgyz and Tajik communities in the Tajik territory of Vorukh, which is completely surrounded by Kyrgyz territory.

In March, at least two people were killed in similar clashes in the same region.

Both Muslim-majority Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were part of the Soviet Union and border disputes worsened when the USSR fell apart in 1991.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Prime Minister Protest Water Progress Same Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan March July Border Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

1 hour ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.