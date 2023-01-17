Kyrgyzstan temporarily restricts withdrawing foreign currency in cash

BISHKEK, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) --:Kyrgyzstan has temporarily restricted withdrawing foreign Currency in cash from the country until the Cabinet of Ministers "makes a relevant decision," the cabinet said Monday in a press release.

The decision, signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov, would ensure financial and economic security, stabilize the domestic currency market and protect national interests, the statement read.

Non-residents and foreign citizens are prohibited from withdrawing more than 5,000 U.S. Dollars in cash.

The limit is 10,000 dollars in cash for residents and citizens of Kyrgyzstan. If they withdraw more, a fee of 10 percent of the amount exceeding the limit will be charged.