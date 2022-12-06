Kyrgyzstan to host meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

BISHKEK, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) --:The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), the highest governing body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), is to kick off here on Friday, an official said on Tuesday.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will be the chairman of the SEEC, head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration Muratbek Azymbakiev told reporters.

The heads of the EAEU member states will discuss the current economic situation, as well as the integration in the Eurasian space, Azymbakiev said.

The leaders of the EAEU countries will also sum up the results of the outgoing year and exchange views on the prospects of the union's development, he added.

More than 4,000 police officers will be involved in ensuring public order and road safety, Nurlan Ismailov, deputy head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said at the briefing.