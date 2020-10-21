UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan To Repeat Parliamentary Vote In December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Kyrgyzstan to repeat parliamentary vote in December

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan will hold fresh parliamentary elections on December 20, the Central Asian country's electoral authority said Wednesday, after a previous vote was annulled over unrest that unseated a president.

Members of the Central Electoral Commission agreed to the new date unanimously, a statement from the CEC said.

Allegations of vote-buying in the October 4 parliamentary vote raised by a mission of international monitors and losing parties sparked a protest that morphed into clashes between police and demonstrators.

Central government all but disappeared in the week that followed as rival groups contested executive positions.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned as president last Thursday, allowing populist Sadyr Japarov, who had been approved as prime minister the day before, to take over as acting head of state.

Parliament must now set a date for presidential elections.

According to the current constitution, 51-year-old Japarov will be unable to run for office unless he leaves his posts before the electoral period begins.

Kyrgyzstan is the most democratic of the five former Soviet states of Central Asia but also the most volatile.

Jeenbekov was the third president to resign on the back of political unrest since independence in 1991.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Vote Independence Kyrgyzstan October December All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE-Australia Political Consultations Committee di ..

21 minutes ago

UAE welcomes near removal of Sudan&#039;s name fro ..

21 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 October 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.