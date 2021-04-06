(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek has entered the red zone as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread in the city, a local health official said on Tuesday.

Quarantine measures are possible and will depend on the epidemiological situation, Uluk-Bek Bekturganov, deputy minister of health and social development, said at a briefing.

According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health, 124 new COVID-19 cases have been registered over the past day nationwide, including 77 in Bishkek.

The country has recorded a total of 89,277 COVID-19 cases so far, including 30,908 in the capital city.

Kyrgyzstan began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29, using the Chinese vaccine.