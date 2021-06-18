(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan rose to 113,430 on Friday, after registering 653 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the total recoveries climbed to 104,302 after 372 more recovered in the last 24 hours, while the death toll from the virus rose by four to 1,920.

Currently, 2,206 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 95 in intensive care units and 3,946 patients are receiving treatment at home.

Kyrgyz health workers have conducted 6,453 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 after receiving Chinese-donated vaccines. In addition, the Central Asian country received Sputnik V vaccines from Russia in April. A total of 91,545 doses have been administered across Kyrgyzstan so far, including 66,578 people who got their second shot.