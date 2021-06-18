UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 Cases Exceed 113,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases exceed 113,000

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan rose to 113,430 on Friday, after registering 653 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the total recoveries climbed to 104,302 after 372 more recovered in the last 24 hours, while the death toll from the virus rose by four to 1,920.

Currently, 2,206 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 95 in intensive care units and 3,946 patients are receiving treatment at home.

Kyrgyz health workers have conducted 6,453 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 after receiving Chinese-donated vaccines. In addition, the Central Asian country received Sputnik V vaccines from Russia in April. A total of 91,545 doses have been administered across Kyrgyzstan so far, including 66,578 people who got their second shot.

Related Topics

Russia Kyrgyzstan March April From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom near Turb ..

18 minutes ago

Breaking stereotypes: 21-year old man gets married ..

35 minutes ago

Vietnam reports record high daily new COVID-19 cas ..

58 minutes ago

European stocks nudge lower at open

58 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges financing, debt rel ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan records lowest positivity ratio since Jun ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.