Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 Cases Hit 174,148

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:30 PM

BISHKEK, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has reached 174,148 on Monday as 228 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said.

The number of recoveries has climbed to 166,702 after 394 patients were reported to have been cured and the death toll rose to 2,489 with five new deaths recorded in the past day.

Currently, there are 3,534 active cases in the country with 1,375 patients in hospitals and 2,159 patients being treated at home.

A total of 3,364 tests have been conducted over the past day.

The Central Asian country has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29. To date, a total of 635,867 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, and 356,215 people with the second dose.

