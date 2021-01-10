UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan's Presidential Vote: How Did It Get Here?

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

Kyrgyzstan's presidential vote: How did it get here?

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Central Asian Kyrgyzstan holds presidential polls Sunday that are likely to see populist Sadyr Japarov go from prisoner to president following a crisis over a disputed parliamentary vote.

Unrest began the day after the October 4 vote, as losing parties took to the streets to decry large-scale vote-buying campaigns that benefited parties close to then-president Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

By night-time the protests had morphed into clashes with police, with one protester killed as several prominent politicians, including ex-leader Almazbek Atambayev and populist Japarov were freed from jail.

The days that followed saw politicians jostle to fill a power vacuum, with Japarov's supporters the largest of the groups insisting on Jeenbekov's immediate resignation despite authorities cancelling the vote results.

Kyrgyzstan is no stranger to volatility, with revolutions unseating successive presidents in 2005 and 2010.

But the sudden nature of the crisis appeared to take even key ally Russia by surprise.

President Vladimir Putin's Deputy Chief of Staff Dimitry Kozak flew to Bishkek to meet with both Jeenbekov and Japarov.

While the visit was seen as bolstering Jeenbekov's position, he resigned just days later, citing the need to avoid bloodshed as a crowd backing Japarov gathered close to his official residence.

Japarov acted as head of state until November when he stepped down from the post to run in Sunday's presidential vote.

- A referendum as well - In his first televised address to the nation on October 16, the new acting leader pledged "a real fight against corruption" and said that organised crime "will stop dictating its terms".

But Japarov's critics fear his main aim is to concentrate power in the style of the strongmen who rule in neighbouring post-Soviet countries Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

On Sunday Kyrgyzstan is also to choose between a presidential form of government championed by Japarov and parliamentary rule.

While work on the new constitution will continue after the vote, it seems likely the new basic law will allow repeat terms for sitting presidents, which was banned in 2010 to curb authoritarianism.

Japarov quit his executive roles in November after seeing loyal allies installed in key positions and a potential electoral rival -- former premier Omurbek Babanov -- rule himself out of the contest.

Since then, the vote favourite has packed stadiums in campaign rallies across the country, basking in the glow of fawning crowds while failing to attend any of the televised debates between candidates.

During one theatrical appearance in his home region of Issyk-Kul, Japarov was "blessed" by seven male elders sporting extravagant national garb.

Earlier this week he took to Facebook to criticise small demonstrations against the referendum in the capital Bishkek.

"From now on, we must learn to reckon with the people," Japarov wrote.

"If someone does not want this, we will teach them."

Related Topics

Corruption Police Prisoner Russia Vote Jail Facebook Visit Bishkek Male Vladimir Putin Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan October November Sunday Post From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

9 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

9 hours ago

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

10 hours ago

Trump backer seen in horned fur hat charged in Cap ..

9 hours ago

Indonesian C.G. expires of cardiac arrest

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.