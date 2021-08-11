UrduPoint.com

Kyrsten Sinema: Enigmatic US Senator Behind Infrastructure Bill

Wed 11th August 2021

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :With her brightly colored wigs, striking clothes, Ironman feats and unusual life story, Kyrsten Sinema stands out in the staid US Senate.

But it was the centrist Democrat's discretion that allowed her to garner bipartisan support for the huge infrastructure bill passed by the upper house on Tuesday.

The $1.2 trillion package to improve the nation's roads, bridges, ports and broadband networks is a major political victory for President Joe Biden, and Sinema played a key role in making it happen.

Unlike most of her colleagues, the 45-year-old senator from Arizona rarely stops to chat with the reporters who swarm the halls of the US Capitol.

She spent the past few weeks behind closed doors holding intensive discussions with Democrats and Republicans, quietly hammering out details of the infrastructure bill.

In a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, Sinema said passage of the legislation was a sign that bipartisanship can still be achieved in bitterly divided Washington.

"What we have here today is what it looks like when elected leaders set aside their differences, shut out the noise and distractions, and just focus on forging common ground around our shared values," she said.

"This is what it looks like for elected leaders to ignore the extreme rhetoric and the cheap political attacks and put energy instead into delivering lasting results that matter to everyday Americans." Sinema would appear at first glance to be an unlikely bridge between Democratic senators and their more conservative Republican colleagues.

She is the first openly bisexual US senator and the only member of the 100-seat chamber not to claim any religious affiliation.

Sinema, who was born in Tucson, Arizona, had what her official website describes as "some tough times" growing up.

"Her family struggled to make ends meet, and for a while they were even homeless," according to her website. "But they got by thanks to family, church, and hard work."Sinema grew up a Mormon but left the Church of Latter-Day Saints after attending Brigham Young University in Utah.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

