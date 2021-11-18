LA auto show to return with 1,000 vehicles amid pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Los Angeles (LA) Auto Show, one of the world's largest auto shows, will return to the LA Convention Center with 1,000 vehicles this week as an in-person event after one year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auto show is open on Wednesday and Thursday for press and on Nov. 19-28 for the public. Hundreds of brand new makes and models will be present at this year's Show, said the organizers on the auto show's official website.

"Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California," said the organizers.

Organizers noted that the event will be operated in full accordance with safety protocols required by local health authorities. Attendees over the age of 2 must wear a mask and people aged 12 and older must also present proof of full vaccination or proof of negative COVID test.

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show is the first major North American auto show of the season annually.