UrduPoint.com

LA Auto Show To Return With 1,000 Vehicles Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

LA auto show to return with 1,000 vehicles amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Los Angeles (LA) Auto Show, one of the world's largest auto shows, will return to the LA Convention Center with 1,000 vehicles this week as an in-person event after one year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auto show is open on Wednesday and Thursday for press and on Nov. 19-28 for the public. Hundreds of brand new makes and models will be present at this year's Show, said the organizers on the auto show's official website.

"Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California," said the organizers.

Organizers noted that the event will be operated in full accordance with safety protocols required by local health authorities. Attendees over the age of 2 must wear a mask and people aged 12 and older must also present proof of full vaccination or proof of negative COVID test.

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show is the first major North American auto show of the season annually.

Related Topics

World Technology Vehicles Los Angeles Event Industry Love

Recent Stories

EDGE, IAI to establish localised electro-optics ma ..

EDGE, IAI to establish localised electro-optics maintenance centre

2 minutes ago
 PM thanks MNAs for ensuring presence at parliament ..

PM thanks MNAs for ensuring presence at parliament's joint session

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn extra-judicial killings ..

Pakistan strongly condemn extra-judicial killings of five Kashmiries by Indian f ..

12 minutes ago
 DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell call on PM ..

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell call on PM Khan

33 minutes ago
 KPRA South holds training workshop for public sect ..

KPRA South holds training workshop for public sector withholding agents

37 minutes ago
 Covid-19 national positivity ratio shows slight re ..

Covid-19 national positivity ratio shows slight resurge above1 percent

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.