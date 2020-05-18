UrduPoint.com
La Liga Clubs Given Permission To Expand Into Group Training

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

La Liga clubs given permission to expand into group training

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :La Liga have told clubs they will be able to increase training to involve groups of up to 10 players on Monday as teams take another step towards the planned resumption of the season next month.

The Spanish government has announced protocol that will allow training sessions to be expanded by all clubs, even those belonging to areas that are further behind in the country's de-escalation programme.

It means teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Aletico Madrid will be able to train in groups of 10, despite both Madrid and Catalonia remaining in 'phase 0' as two of Spain's worst-hit regions by coronavirus.

"It is a ministerial decision. It was very important that all teams could train in the same way," said Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, on Sunday.

Espanyol, Leganes, Getafe and Real Valladolid will also be given special permission to do training in larger groups.

The move comes as a boost to La Liga's hopes of restarting the season in the middle of June and following the lead of Germany's Bundesliga, which staged games behind closed doors on Saturday.

