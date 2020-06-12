La Liga restarts in Spain after three months coronavirus suspension

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :La Liga resumed on Thursday after three months away due to coronavirus as Sevilla hosted local rivals Real Betis behind closed doors at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The match was the first to kick off in Spain's top flight since March 10 and makes La Liga the second of Europe's five major leagues to restart, after the Bundesliga in Germany returned on May 16.