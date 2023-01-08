La Rochelle end Toulouse hoodoo in French Top 14

Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :La Rochelle beat visiting Toulouse 30-7 in the French Top 14 on Saturday to end an eight-match losing streak against the 21-time champions.

The hosts' last victory over Toulouse, came in September 2019 in a run which included continental and domestic finals two years ago.

The hosts won without towering Australian lock Will Skelton who was out with a knee injury, as were ex-New Zealand scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow and France centre Jonathan Danty, who is sidelined until at least the start of the Six Nations.

With heavy rain falling on the Atlantic coast, the home side led 16-0 at the break.

Romain Sazy bundled over for a try and Antoine Hastoy kicked a conversion and three penalties.

The dominance continued into the second half as the downpour eased. Pierre Boudehent slid over on the greasy surface just after the hour.