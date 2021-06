Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :La Rochelle reached the French Top 14 final for the first time on Friday with a 19-6 victory over Racing 92.

They will face either Toulouse or Bordeaux-Begles, who meet on Saturday, in the title match.

Toulouse defeated La Rochelle 22-17 in the European Champions Cup final last month.