La Rochelle Talisman Alldritt Hails Never-say-die Attitude After Cup Win

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 02:00 AM

La Rochelle talisman Alldritt hails never-say-die attitude after Cup win

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Heroic defence and indefatigable, sniping attack in the final quarter proved vital for La Rochelle's memorable European Champions Cup final victory over Leinster, according to captain Gregory Alldritt.

Despite a litany of infringements throughout the hard-hitting match at Marseille's Stade Velodrome that handed Leinster the advantage thanks to the trusty boot of Johnny Sexton, the French side managed to keep a foothold in the match throughout.

Tries by Raymond Rhule and Pierre Bougarit set up a nail-biting climax for a bone-crunching game in which doughty defence was king.

Replacement scrum-half Arthur Retiere got the decisive third try, La Rochelle players erupting in joy at having avenged last season's final loss to Toulouse with a dramatic 24-21 win.

